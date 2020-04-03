Marlene J. Chandler
Marlene J. Chandler, 88, of Lewiston and formerly of Weiser, Idaho, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – The Orchards in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dolores A. Hahn
MOSCOW — Dolores A. Hahn, 84, of Moscow, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Anthony Deno
Anthony Deno, 24, of Clarkston, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Beulah M. “Bee” Redwoman
COLFAX — Beulah M. “Bee” Redwoman, 86, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.