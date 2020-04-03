Marlene J. Chandler

Marlene J. Chandler, 88, of Lewiston and formerly of Weiser, Idaho, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – The Orchards in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Dolores A. Hahn

MOSCOW — Dolores A. Hahn, 84, of Moscow, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Anthony Deno

Anthony Deno, 24, of Clarkston, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Beulah M. “Bee” Redwoman

COLFAX — Beulah M. “Bee” Redwoman, 86, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.