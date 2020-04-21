Timothy Allen Calene
SPOKANE — Timothy Allen Calene, 45, of Troy, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Pacific NW Cremation of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Georgie E. McClain
Georgie E. McClain, 97, of Clarkston, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Evergreen Estates in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Noreen Schatz
SPOKANE — Noreen Schatz, 80, formerly of Clarkston, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Willow Grove in Spokane. Heritage Funeral & Cremation of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond L. Denuit Jr.
GRANGEVILLE — Raymond L. Denuit Jr., 75, of Grangeville, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Ralph F. Horn
MOSCOW — Ralph F. Horn, 83, of rural Potlatch, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.