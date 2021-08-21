June M. Perry
COLFAX — June M. Perry, 92, of Colfax, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics in Colfax. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Melissa Lynn Morrison
Melissa Lynn Morrison, 54, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy J. Baldridge
ONAWAY — Dorothy J. Baldridge, 78, of Onaway, Idaho, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Mary J. George
Mary J. George, 98, of Lewiston, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.