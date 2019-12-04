Doyle K. Ireland
ONAWAY — Doyle K. Ireland, 68, of Onaway, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
William F. Schwartz
William F. Schwartz, 93, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Advanced Health Care of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Anna H. Hunter
LENORE — Anna H. Hunter, 87, of Lenore, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.