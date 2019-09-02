Donna E. Beagles
SPOKANE VALLEY — Donna E. Beagles, 91, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Pine Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in the Spokane Valley. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Doug Renggli
Doug Renggli, 70, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn Hendren
KOOSKIA — Evelyn Hendren, 92, of Kooskia, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.