Linda J. Osborne
POTLATCH — Linda J. Osborne, 73, of Potlatch, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Nelah M. Stigum
CRAIGMONT — Nelah M. Stigum, 99, of Craigmont, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Forrest E. Sears
MOSCOW — Forrest E. Sears, 88, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Aprile Sipes
MOSCOW — Aprile Sipes, 51, of Moscow, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia L. Baldwin
COLFAX — Virginia L. Baldwin, 84, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman (formerly Kimball Funeral Home) is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Ann (Lenard) Treu
Margaret Ann (Lenard) Treu, 81, of La Crosse, Wis., and formerly of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Dickinson Family Funeral Home of La Crosse, Wis., is in charge of arrangements.