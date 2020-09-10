Sandra Lee Osborne
Sandra Lee Osborne, 72, of Potlatch, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry VanDyke
DEARY — Jerry VanDyke, 86, of Deary, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Thelma Violet Burcham
Thelma Violet Burcham, 95, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.