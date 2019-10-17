Robert I. Carpenter
COEUR D’ALENE — Robert I. Carpenter, 92, of Princeton, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Schneidmller House in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Sandy L. McLaughlin
Sandy L. McLaughlin, 80, of Kendrick, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michael J. Ankney
CULDESAC — Michael J. Ankney, 69, of Culdesac, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at his Culdesac residence. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.