Robert I. Carpenter

COEUR D’ALENE — Robert I. Carpenter, 92, of Princeton, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Schneidmller House in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Sandy L. McLaughlin

Sandy L. McLaughlin, 80, of Kendrick, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Michael J. Ankney

CULDESAC — Michael J. Ankney, 69, of Culdesac, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at his Culdesac residence. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.