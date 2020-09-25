Lynne C. Larsen
Lynne C. Larsen, 71, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kyle Alan Richardson
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Kyle Alan Richardson, 49, of Lewiston, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his son’s home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bernadine A. (Wee Wee) Frederick
Bernadine A. (Wee Wee) Frederick, 95, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lorna Dee Vickroy
PULLMAN — Lorna Dee Vickroy, 73, formerly of Juliaetta, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is in charge of arrangements.
Jesse James Oliver
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Jesse James Oliver, 37, of Chesapeake, Va., and formerly of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.