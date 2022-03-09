Charles K. “Chuck” Nelson
TROY — Charles K. “Chuck” Nelson, 86, of Troy, died Monday, March 7, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Fredrick Echols
MOSCOW — Fredrick Echols, 72, of Moscow, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Robert F. Denevan
Robert F. Denevan, 99, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Riferd “Frank” Burch
Riferd “Frank” Burch, 86, of Orofino, died Friday, March 4, 2022, in Lewiston. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Harley J. Rawson
Harley J. Rawson, 84, of Lewiston, died Monday, March 7, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.