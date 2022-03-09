Charles K. “Chuck” Nelson

TROY — Charles K. “Chuck” Nelson, 86, of Troy, died Monday, March 7, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Fredrick Echols

MOSCOW — Fredrick Echols, 72, of Moscow, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Robert F. Denevan

Robert F. Denevan, 99, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Riferd “Frank” Burch

Riferd “Frank” Burch, 86, of Orofino, died Friday, March 4, 2022, in Lewiston. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.

Harley J. Rawson

Harley J. Rawson, 84, of Lewiston, died Monday, March 7, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.