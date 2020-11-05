Barbara A. Darnell
Barbara A. Darnell, 72, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Roberta L. Tetlock
COLFAX — Roberta L. Tetlock, 93, of Colfax, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Whitman Health and Rehabilitation Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jodi L. Brown
Jodi L. Brown, 55, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at her Lewiston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.