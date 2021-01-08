Mary Louise “Weezie Halliday” Moore
BOISE — Mary Louise “Weezie Halliday” Moore, 95, of Boise and formerly of Juliaetta, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in the Boise area. Cremation Society of Idaho of Boise is in charge of arrangements.
Janet B. Brown
Janet B. Brown, 79, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Edward F. Meyer
Edward F. Meyer, 82, of Uniontown, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, following an automobile accident the same day south of Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.