Daniel M. Fleshman
Daniel M. Fleshman, 68, of Clarkston, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Leroy C. Steigers
CULDESAC — Leroy C. Steigers, 83, of Culdesac, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Anna L. Kiele
Anna L. Kiele, 80, of Orofino, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.