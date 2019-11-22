Walter Durland
Walter Durland, 86, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary L. Needham
MOSCOW — Mary L. Needham, 79, of Moscow, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Doris M. Riley
Doris M. Riley, 89, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Evergreen Estates in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Mills
OROFINO — Patricia Mills, 81, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Ellis L. Emerson
MOSCOW — Ellis L. Emerson, 93, of Potlatch, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society Moscow Village. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Vallerie D. Streng
COLFAX — Vallerie D. Streng, 47, of St. John, Wash., died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the Whitman Medical Center. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Marian F. Cone
Marian F. Cone, 91, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Prestige Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Daniel “Elroy” Lauer
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Daniel “Elroy” Lauer, 79, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Kittitas Valley Hospital. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Charles “Chuck” Mader
COTTONWOOD — Charles “Chuck” Mader, 80, of Cottonwood, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.