Betty Mae Harris
MOSCOW — Betty Mae Harris, 78, of Moscow, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Shanna A. Thompson
Shanna A. Thompson, 79, of Grangeville, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Sheri A. Mallory
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Sheri A. Mallory, 70, of Weippe, died Monday, Feb 28, 2022, at Banner Del E Webb Medical Center in Sun City West, Ariz. Palm Valley Funeral Home of Sun City, Ariz., is in charge of arrangements.
Johnny Mac Curtis
Johnny Mac Curtis, 80, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Carol Darlene Wallace
Carol Darlene Wallace, 78, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
David F. Johnson
BOISE — David F. Johnson, 85, of Boise and formerly of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Boise. Cloverdale Funeral Home of Boise is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip J. McKeirnan
PULLMAN — Phillip J. McKeirnan, 71, of Pullman, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.