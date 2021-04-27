Mari Victory-Daw
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Mari Victory-Daw, 64, of Kirkland and formerly of Clarkston, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at her home. Barton Family Funeral Service of Kirkland is in charge of arrangements.
William E. Brown
TEAKEAN, Idaho — William E. Brown, 78, of Teakean, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Teakean. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Bernard “Bud” Romain
GRANGEVILLE — Bernard “Bud” Romain, 98, of Grangeville, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Meadowlark Homes in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Susan Lynn Westacott
COEUR D’ALENE — Susan Lynn Westacott, 56, formerly of Potlatch, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Schneidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.
Paul Edward Horne
Paul Edward Horne, 62, of Clarkston, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Deborah A. Chaplin
Deborah A. Chaplin, 66, of Juliaetta, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Regional Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.