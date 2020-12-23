Michael T. McHargue
Michael T. McHargue, 78, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Louise Capwell
POMEROY — Betty Louise Capwell, 89, of Pomeroy, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Memory Manor. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Hansjürgen Schnirch
Hansjürgen Schnirch, 79, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at his Lewiston home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Clyde F. Hanson
BOISE — Clyde F. Hanson, 88, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Tammi R. Woodley
SPOKANE — Tammi R. Woodley, 58, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Providence Holy Family Hospital. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.