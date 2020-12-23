Michael T. McHargue

Michael T. McHargue, 78, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Louise Capwell

POMEROY — Betty Louise Capwell, 89, of Pomeroy, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Memory Manor. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.

Hansjürgen Schnirch

Hansjürgen Schnirch, 79, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at his Lewiston home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Clyde F. Hanson

BOISE — Clyde F. Hanson, 88, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Tammi R. Woodley

SPOKANE — Tammi R. Woodley, 58, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Providence Holy Family Hospital. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.