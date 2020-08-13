M. Colleen Adams
SPOKANE — M. Colleen Adams, 91, of Mead, Wash., and formerly of Pullman, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Aspen Quality Care in Spokane. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
A. Marlene Wright
WENATCHEE — A. Marlene Wright, 80, of Wenatchee and formerly of Palouse, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Blossom Creek Memory Care in Wenatchee. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Ellen L. Woolf
SPOKANE — Ellen L. Woolf, 82, of Spokane and formerly of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Hospice of Spokane Hospice House South. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.