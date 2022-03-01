John Stallinger
John Stallinger, 72, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Feb. 26, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Luella I. Beardsley
GRANGEVILLE — Luella I. Beardsley, 84, of Kooskia, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Syringa General Hospital. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Bradley Scott Shephard
MOSCOW — Bradley Scott Shephard, 55, of Potlatch, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Edward L. Wininger
SPOKANE — Edward L. Wininger, 72, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Pacific NW Cremation – South Hill of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
John Clinton Draper
John Clinton Draper, 59, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sarah M. Statler
Sarah M. Statler, 52, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmie M. Kelley
Jimmie M. Kelley, 87, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Advanced Health Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Alice Joann Ruddell
Alice Joann Ruddell, 88, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.