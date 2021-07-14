Caril Lee “Pfeiffer” Rossiter
Caril Lee “Pfeiffer” Rossiter, 71, of Clarkston, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Darin Vance Hunter
KOOSKIA — Darin Vance Hunter, 56, of Kooskia, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Christine Marie Braniff
SPOKANE — Christine Marie Braniff, 64, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald G. Coffland Sr.
Ronald G. Coffland Sr., 80, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Monty J. Boydston
Monty J. Boydston, 62, of Moscow, died Monday, July 12, 2021, while cycling in Benewah County. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Rick J. Ausman
Rick J. Ausman, 61, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at his home in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Arlen D. Davison
PULLMAN — Arlen D. Davison, 88, of Pullman, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at Bishop Place Retirement Community in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Lora L. (Nowack) Neal
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Lora L. (Nowack) Neal, 81, formerly of Garfield, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond Neal Flowers
Raymond Neal Flowers, 86, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Marian F. Torpey
Marian F. Torpey, 90, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.