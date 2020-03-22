Charles Lame
MOSCOW — Charles Lame, 83, of Moscow, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Janet Betts
Janet Betts, 92, of Lewiston, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home at Brookdale Senior Living in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Julie F. Picard
Julie F. Picard, 60, of Lewiston, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Texas G. Neal
PULLMAN — Texas G. Neal, 82, of Garfield, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.