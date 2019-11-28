Sherry D. Mason
Sherry D. Mason, 74, of Pomeroy, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Sycamore Glen Assisted Living in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Robin Ann Foster
PULLMAN — Robin Ann Foster, 64, of Pullman, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at her home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Darlene J. Butler
MOSCOW — Darlene J. Butler, 85, of Potlatch, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society Moscow Village. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn J. Dunham
MOSCOW — Carolyn J. Dunham, 72, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Pauline A. Bovey
MISSOULA, Mont. — Pauline A. Bovey, 88, of Craigmont, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Missoula. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.