George L. Waldenmyer

George L. Waldenmyer, 99, of Elk City, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living Center in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Audrey P. Crabb

Audrey P. Crabb, 96, of Lewiston, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Guardian Angel Homes Craftsman House in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Corrie L. Shriver

OROFINO — Corrie L. Shriver, 92, of Orofino, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.

Ray Watson Davis

GARFIELD — Ray Watson Davis, 63, of Garfield, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Michael E. McNichols

Michael E. McNichols, 80, of Lewiston, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Alice J. Parsons

OROFINO — Alice J. Parsons, 85, of Orofino, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.