George L. Waldenmyer
George L. Waldenmyer, 99, of Elk City, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living Center in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Audrey P. Crabb
Audrey P. Crabb, 96, of Lewiston, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Guardian Angel Homes Craftsman House in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Corrie L. Shriver
OROFINO — Corrie L. Shriver, 92, of Orofino, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Ray Watson Davis
GARFIELD — Ray Watson Davis, 63, of Garfield, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Michael E. McNichols
Michael E. McNichols, 80, of Lewiston, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Alice J. Parsons
OROFINO — Alice J. Parsons, 85, of Orofino, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.