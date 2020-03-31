Bernard J. Austin
Bernard J. Austin, 77, of Lewiston, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Vicente C. Attao
COEUR D’ALENE — Vicente C. Attao, 67, of Lapwai, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ray C. McCown
GARFIELD — Ray C. McCown, 87, of Garfield, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Judith N. (Benge) Hansen
COLFAX — Judith N. (Benge) Hansen, 87, of Harvard, Idaho, and the Ladow Court in Garfield, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Whitman Medical Center in Colfax. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Lester G. Larson
Lester G. Larson, 90, of Lewiston, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Catherine E. Rieser
COEUR D’ALENE — Catherine E. Rieser, 73, of Moscow, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at The Schniedmiller House Hospice in Coeur d’Alene. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.