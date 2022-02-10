Alma Hill
KAMIAH — Alma May Hill, 82, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Robert “Robbie” Finnell
SEATTLE — Robert “Robbie” Finnell, 53, of the Clearwater Valley area, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Seattle. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Jaclyn Kendall
PULLMAN — Jaclyn Kendall, 74, of Pullman, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Regency Assisted Living in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Madison Blankenship
PULLMAN — Madison Blankenship, 20, of Pullman and formerly of Palouse, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Debra Brown
SPOKANE — Debra Brown, 62, of Troy, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2022, at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Deborah Pettit
MOSCOW — Deborah Pettit, 81, of Moscow, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Grace Brown
MOSCOW — Grace Brown, 75, of Potlatch, died Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Jeffery C. Miller
Jeffery C. Miller, 68, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement
Jerry K. Archer
GRANGEVILLE — Jerry K. Archer, 64, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.