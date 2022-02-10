Alma Hill

KAMIAH — Alma May Hill, 82, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Robert “Robbie” Finnell

SEATTLE — Robert “Robbie” Finnell, 53, of the Clearwater Valley area, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Seattle. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Jaclyn Kendall

PULLMAN — Jaclyn Kendall, 74, of Pullman, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Regency Assisted Living in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Madison Blankenship

PULLMAN — Madison Blankenship, 20, of Pullman and formerly of Palouse, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Debra Brown

SPOKANE — Debra Brown, 62, of Troy, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2022, at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Deborah Pettit

MOSCOW — Deborah Pettit, 81, of Moscow, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Grace Brown

MOSCOW — Grace Brown, 75, of Potlatch, died Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffery C. Miller

Jeffery C. Miller, 68, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement

Jerry K. Archer

GRANGEVILLE — Jerry K. Archer, 64, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.