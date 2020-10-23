Maxine Esther Shaw
BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Maxine Esther Shaw, 94, of Battle Ground, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Battle Ground. Layne’s Battle Ground Funeral Home of Battle Ground is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald H. Mock
POMEROY — Gerald H. Mock, 91, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Garfield County Hospital. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Lilas N. Smith
Lilas N. Smith, 100, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Roberta R. Taylor
Roberta R. Taylor, 81, of Lapwai, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard L. “Dick” Emerson
PULLMAN — Richard L. “Dick” Emerson, 84, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Miss. Dorthy Adult Family Home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Batoul Khosravi Standley
MOSCOW — Batoul Khosravi Standley, 84, of Moscow, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Faith L. Kent
MOSCOW — Faith L. Kent, 87, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce M. Huffman
PULLMAN — Joyce M. Huffman, 94, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Regency Assisted Living. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Ralph E. Hale
Ralph E. Hale, 68, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Jo Chase
Mary Jo Chase, 77, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas F. Foley
Thomas F. Foley, 71, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia A. Salerno
Patricia A. Salerno, 87, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.