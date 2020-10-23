Maxine Esther Shaw

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Maxine Esther Shaw, 94, of Battle Ground, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Battle Ground. Layne’s Battle Ground Funeral Home of Battle Ground is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald H. Mock

POMEROY — Gerald H. Mock, 91, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Garfield County Hospital. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Lilas N. Smith

Lilas N. Smith, 100, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Roberta R. Taylor

Roberta R. Taylor, 81, of Lapwai, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Richard L. “Dick” Emerson

PULLMAN — Richard L. “Dick” Emerson, 84, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Miss. Dorthy Adult Family Home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Batoul Khosravi Standley

MOSCOW — Batoul Khosravi Standley, 84, of Moscow, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Faith L. Kent

MOSCOW — Faith L. Kent, 87, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce M. Huffman

PULLMAN — Joyce M. Huffman, 94, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Regency Assisted Living. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Ralph E. Hale

Ralph E. Hale, 68, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Jo Chase

Mary Jo Chase, 77, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas F. Foley

Thomas F. Foley, 71, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia A. Salerno

Patricia A. Salerno, 87, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.