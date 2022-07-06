James “Jim” H. Whitinger, 97, of Lewiston and formerly of Southwick, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dolores Kaschmitter
GRANGEVILLE — Dolores Kaschmitter, 90, of Grangeville, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Lewis J. ‘Lew’ Hollandsworth
WHITE BIRD — Lewis J. “Lew” Hollandsworth, 88, of White Bird, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Terrel D. Bonner
Terrel D. Bonner, 76, of Lewiston, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his home. Malcolm’s Brower Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gwendolyn Lorraine Schwane
Gwendolyn Lorraine Schwane, 80, of Clarkston, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Generations in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Claude N. Tiede
Claude N. Tiede, 83, of Clarkston, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sandy Emerson
Sandy Emerson, 84, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
David B. Volkman
David B. Volkman, 70, of Lewiston, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie L. Welter
Bonnie L. Welter, 79, of Lewiston, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gurtie Mae Howell
Gurtie Mae Howell, 93, of Lewiston, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Generations of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
John Daniel LeBlanc
John Daniel LeBlanc, 83, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Waldemar ‘Walter’ Anderst
Waldemar “Walter” Anderst, 90, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.