Owen C. Squires
Owen C. Squires, 74, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Darlene E. Carlson
MOSCOW — Darlene E. Carlson, 87, of Troy, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
MaryAnn Niehenke
MOSCOW — MaryAnn Niehenke, 91, of Moscow and formerly of Colton, died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at her home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Edgar Joseph Chamberlin
Edgar Joseph Chamberlin, 64, of Craigmont, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.