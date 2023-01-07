PULLMAN — Richard A. Semler, 67, of Colton, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas A. E. Bear
Thomas A. E. Bear, 86, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Cascadia of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Roy C. Oliver
COOS BAY, Ore. — Roy C. Oliver, 64, of Coos Bay, Ore., and formerly of Grangeville, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Coos Bay. Coos Bay Chapel Cremation and Funeral Service of Coos Bay is in charge of arrangements.
Gordon D. Snyder
CULDESAC — Gordon D. Snyder, 83, of Culdesac, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Stephen J. Szablya
PULLMAN — Stephen J. Szablya, 61, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Harold D. ‘Skip’ Williamson
LAPWAI — Harold D. “Skip” Williamson, 83, of Lapwai, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
William R. Miller
William R. Miller, 81, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.