Francis “Andrew” Bayer Jr.
PHOENIX — Francis “Andrew” Bayer Jr., 84, of Phoenix and formerly of Lewiston, died Friday, May 14, 2021, in Phoenix. Red Mountain Funeral Home of Mesa, Ariz., is in charge of arrangements.
Gary Gill
Gary Gill, 84, of Clarkston, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his home in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Shelley B. Eagle
Shelley B. Eagle, 60, of Clarkston, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Karen L. Bing Bezdicek
COEUR D’ALENE — Karen L. Bing Bezdicek, 63, of Lewiston, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Charles E. Thompson
Charles E. Thompson, 79, of Clarkston, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda E. Carey
Wanda E. Carey, 93, of Lewiston, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at Royal Plaza Assisted Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangments.
Steven G. Eikum
OROFINO — Steven G. Eikum, 71, of Orofino, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.