Francis “Andrew” Bayer Jr.

PHOENIX — Francis “Andrew” Bayer Jr., 84, of Phoenix and formerly of Lewiston, died Friday, May 14, 2021, in Phoenix. Red Mountain Funeral Home of Mesa, Ariz., is in charge of arrangements.

Gary Gill

Gary Gill, 84, of Clarkston, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his home in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Shelley B. Eagle

Shelley B. Eagle, 60, of Clarkston, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Karen L. Bing Bezdicek

COEUR D’ALENE — Karen L. Bing Bezdicek, 63, of Lewiston, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Charles E. Thompson

Charles E. Thompson, 79, of Clarkston, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Wanda E. Carey

Wanda E. Carey, 93, of Lewiston, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at Royal Plaza Assisted Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangments.

Steven G. Eikum

OROFINO — Steven G. Eikum, 71, of Orofino, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.