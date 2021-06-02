Linda Hudson
Linda Hudson, 54, of Clarkston, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Gary M. Chapman
Gary M. Chapman, 76, of Lewiston, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Eatmon
Dorothy Eatmon, 96, of Lewiston, died Monday, May, 31, 2021, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bradley A. Powell
COEUR D’ALENE — Bradley A. Powell, 52, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Lewiston, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lois Jean Pfaff
SPOKANE VALLEY — Lois Jean Pfaff, 75, formerly of Garfield, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Sunshine Terrace in Spokane Valley. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Bob Hunt
ONAWAY — Bob Hunt, 81, of Onaway, Idaho, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Carol E. Gordon
PULLMAN — Carol E. Gordon, 95, of Pullman, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Chad Michael Farrington
Chad Michael Farrington, 50, of Clarkston, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at his parents’ home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Betty R. Sandell
MOSCOW — Betty R. Sandell, 97, of Moscow, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.