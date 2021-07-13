Edythe Boyer Hunt
KAMIAH — Edythe Boyer Hunt, 82, of Kamiah, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her home. Ternary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Clinton F. Reese
Clinton F. Reese, 88, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehab Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie L. Peters
Bonnie L. Peters, 93, of Lewiston, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marjean Warford
Marjean Warford, 48, of Lewiston, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Matthew Wickersham
LA QUINTA, Calif. — Matthew Wickersham, 41, formerly of Clarkston, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at La Quinta, Calif. Rose Mortuary & Crematory of Rancho Mirage, Calif., is in charge of arrangements.
Caril L. Rassiter
Caril L. Rassiter, 71, of Clarkston, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond F. Ahles
MOSCOW — Raymond F. Ahles, 81, of Moscow, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Stanley Acrey
ELK RIVER — Stanley Acrey, 70, of Elk River, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.