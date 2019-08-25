Steven R Smales
Steven R Smales, 62, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston.
Gordon Neer
Gordon Neer, 70, formerly of Tri-Cities, Wash., and Cottonwood, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Marlena R. Clifford
PULLMAN — Marlena R. Clifford, 65, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Serenity House in Pullman. Arrangements are pending with Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston.
Yvonne L. Miller
COEUR D’ALENE — Yvonne L. Miller, 75, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. Arrangements are pending with Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston.