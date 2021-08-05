Erna F. Utter
Erna F. Utter, 93, of Lewiston, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Natalie J. Bryan
Natalie J. Bryan, 50, of Orofino, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Alfred Amyotte
Alfred Amyotte, 74, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mark L. Hill
Mark L. Hill, 64, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.