Erna F. Utter

Erna F. Utter, 93, of Lewiston, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Natalie J. Bryan

Natalie J. Bryan, 50, of Orofino, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Alfred Amyotte

Alfred Amyotte, 74, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Mark L. Hill

Mark L. Hill, 64, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.