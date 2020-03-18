Donn J. Winn
Donn J. Winn, 73, of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Cecil W. Chrisinger Jr.
Cecil W. Chrisinger Jr., 74, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Roger A. Gamet
PALOUSE — Roger A. Gamet, 68, of Palouse, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Laureen I. Poesy
Laureen I. Poesy, 75, of Potlatch, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Donald G. Hendrickson
CULDESAC — Donald G. Hendrickson, 92, of Anatone, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Daley Care in Culdesac. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Janice M. Walker
Janice M. Walker, 83, of Asotin, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.