Mitchell John Lepka

SEATTLE — Mitchell John Lepka, 60, of Kennewick and formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Darrell Bruce

PULLMAN — Darrell Bruce, 73, of Potlatch, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Marion Rathbun

MOSCOW — Marion Rathbun, 84, of Moscow, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

JaNene Anderton

CALDWELL — JaNene Anderton, 67, of Caldwell and formerly of Lewiston, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Caldwell. Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho, is in charge of arrangements.

Calvin B. Bradley

Calvin B. Bradley, 73, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Donald K. Horvath

Donald K. Horvath, 87, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Richard “Dick” M. Forsman

KEUTERVILLE — Richard “Dick” M. Forsman, 87, of Keuterville, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Bettie L. Garcia

Bettie L. Garcia, 94, of Lewiston, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.