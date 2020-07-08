Mitchell John Lepka
SEATTLE — Mitchell John Lepka, 60, of Kennewick and formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation of Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.
Darrell Bruce
PULLMAN — Darrell Bruce, 73, of Potlatch, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Marion Rathbun
MOSCOW — Marion Rathbun, 84, of Moscow, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
JaNene Anderton
CALDWELL — JaNene Anderton, 67, of Caldwell and formerly of Lewiston, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Caldwell. Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho, is in charge of arrangements.
Calvin B. Bradley
Calvin B. Bradley, 73, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald K. Horvath
Donald K. Horvath, 87, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard “Dick” M. Forsman
KEUTERVILLE — Richard “Dick” M. Forsman, 87, of Keuterville, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Bettie L. Garcia
Bettie L. Garcia, 94, of Lewiston, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.