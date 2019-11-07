Fred A. Willett
Fred A. Willett, 94, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn Dahlin
Evelyn Dahlin, 84, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James L. Munro
James L. Munro, 77, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Rosemary J. Zumwalt
COEUR D’ALENE — Rosemary J. Zumwalt, 81, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at The Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Jerrold “Kirk” Lamm
BOISE — Jerrold “Kirk” Lamm, 70, of Grangeville, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at a hospital in Boise. Summers Funeral Homes of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.
Vernile D. Breazeal
Vernile D. Breazeal, 78, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Edith Day
OROFINO — Edith Day, 100, of Orofino, died, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her home. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.