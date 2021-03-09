Kurt A. Brantner
PALOUSE — Kurt A. Brantner, 56, of Palouse, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, from injuries received in a vehicle accident. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Robert L. Gushliak
Robert L. Gushliak, 94, of Lewiston, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Royal Plaza Health & Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lillian E. Konrad
GRANGEVILLE — Lillian E. Konrad, 89, of Kamiah, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Marshall Dawson
POMEROY — Marshall Dawson, 88, of Pomeroy, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Milton Dokken
Milton Dokken, 97, of Lewiston, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James “Jim” Eisele
SPOKANE — James “Jim” Eisele, 78, of Spokane, formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Spokane. Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Cody A. Brown
Cody A. Brown, 35, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 5, 2021, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Betty A. Springer Coppler
Betty A. Springer Coppler, 88, of Lewiston, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Sycamore Glen Adult Home in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.