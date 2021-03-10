William A. Lindell
William A. Lindell, 86, of Clarkston, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald W. Hulst
MOSCOW — Donald W. Hulst, 79, of Moscow, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Amy Shook-Carter
SPOKANE — Amy Shook-Carter, 58, of Moscow, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Sacred Heart Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Gary M. Jatkewicz
Gary M. Jatkewicz, 54, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at his Lewiston residence. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.