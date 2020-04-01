Herman Kuykendall
Herman Kuykendall, 85, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn R. Jordan
Evelyn R. Jordan, 91, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Edwin K. Hall
Edwin K. Hall, 62, of Lewiston, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Reid
Larry Reid, 77, of Lewiston, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.