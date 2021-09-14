Barbara Jean Clark
YAKIMA — Barbara Jean Clark, 84, formerly of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Yakima Memorial Hospital. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Lawrence G. Helkey
SPOKANE — Lawrence G. Helkey, 87, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Perk N. Lyda
OROFINO — Perk N. Lyda, 93, of Orofino, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at home. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Susan C. Kirkland
ASOTIN — Susan C. Kirkland, 79, of Asotin, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her home in Asotin. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Myrna L. Jacobs
Myrna L. Jacobs, 77, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her home in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Johnnie M. Perkins
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Johnnie M. Perkins, 76, of Gainesville, Mo., and formerly of Craigmont, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Audrey J. Jones
Audrey J. Jones, 99, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in her home in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Steven R. Schutte
Steven R. Schutte, 72, of Clarkston, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Iris M. Morgan
IDAHO FALLS — Iris M. Morgan, 84, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Idaho Falls. Buck-Murphy Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Idaho Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Alan J. Searle
Alan J. Searle, 47, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lonnie J. Mader
Lonnie J. Mader, 55, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Leon W. Jensen
Leon W. Jensen, 71, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.