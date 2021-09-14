Barbara Jean Clark

YAKIMA — Barbara Jean Clark, 84, formerly of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Yakima Memorial Hospital. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Lawrence G. Helkey

SPOKANE — Lawrence G. Helkey, 87, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Perk N. Lyda

OROFINO — Perk N. Lyda, 93, of Orofino, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at home. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Susan C. Kirkland

ASOTIN — Susan C. Kirkland, 79, of Asotin, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her home in Asotin. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Myrna L. Jacobs

Myrna L. Jacobs, 77, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her home in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Johnnie M. Perkins

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Johnnie M. Perkins, 76, of Gainesville, Mo., and formerly of Craigmont, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Audrey J. Jones

Audrey J. Jones, 99, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in her home in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Steven R. Schutte

Steven R. Schutte, 72, of Clarkston, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Iris M. Morgan

IDAHO FALLS — Iris M. Morgan, 84, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Idaho Falls. Buck-Murphy Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Idaho Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Alan J. Searle

Alan J. Searle, 47, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Lonnie J. Mader

Lonnie J. Mader, 55, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Leon W. Jensen

Leon W. Jensen, 71, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.