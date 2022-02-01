P. John Buckley
P. John Buckley, 68, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Merrill-Steiger
COTTONWOOD — Patricia Merrill-Steiger, 71, of Kamiah, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Verla M. Wisdom
Verla M. Wisdom, 94, of Grangeville, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – The Orchards in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Cretia A. Chapman
Cretia A. Chapman, 83, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marie A. Ahlstrom
Marie A. Ahlstrom, 103, of Clarkston, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Connie Agee
BOISE — Connie Agee, 65, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. All Valley Cremation of Nampa is in charge of arrangements.