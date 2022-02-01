P. John Buckley

P. John Buckley, 68, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia Merrill-Steiger

COTTONWOOD — Patricia Merrill-Steiger, 71, of Kamiah, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Verla M. Wisdom

Verla M. Wisdom, 94, of Grangeville, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – The Orchards in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Cretia A. Chapman

Cretia A. Chapman, 83, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Marie A. Ahlstrom

Marie A. Ahlstrom, 103, of Clarkston, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Connie Agee

BOISE — Connie Agee, 65, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. All Valley Cremation of Nampa is in charge of arrangements.