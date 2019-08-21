Lillian A. Paul

HOMEDALE, Idaho — Lillian A. Paul, 91, of Riggins, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Owyhee Health and Rehabilitation Center in Homedale. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Robert J. Hudgins

Robert J. Hudgins, 64, of Clarkston, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Joetta M. Pfeifer

NEWPORT, Wash. — Joetta M. Pfeifer, 87, of Culdesac, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at River Mountain Village Care in Newport, Wash. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.