Matthew S. Mundell
SPOKANE — Matthew S. Mundell, 39, of Clarkston, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Spokane Cremation & Funeral Service of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Richard W. Potts
MOSCOW — Richard W. Potts, 74, of Moscow, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Lawrence “Larry” R. May
GARFIELD — Lawrence “Larry” R. May, 73, of Garfield, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at the LaDow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon Deloris Davis
DEARY — Sharon Deloris Davis, 77, of Deary, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gale R. Taylor
LAPWAI — Gale R. Taylor, 80, of Lapwai, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Nimiipuu Health Clinic in Lapwai. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.