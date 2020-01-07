Orleatha M. Gasseling
SPOKANE — Orleatha M. Gasseling, 90, of Pomeroy, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Richardson Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Goodwin
GRANGEVILLE — Michael Goodwin, 71, of Stites, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Tara J. Walburn
Tara J. Walburn, 49, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Tri-State Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Norene Weaver
Norene Weaver, 85, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Orchards Prestige Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Maxine Nelson
MOSCOW — Maxine Nelson, 92, of Troy, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn June Fowler
Evelyn June Fowler, 99, of Cloverland, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.