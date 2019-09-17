Viola I. Schmidt
Viola I. Schmidt, 99, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Living Springs Residential Care in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Hall Heberly
PULLMAN — Margaret Hall Heberly, 98, of Pullman, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Robville Adult Family Home in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Carroll Gauger
Margaret Carroll Gauger, 90, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn B. Bray
NAMPA — Carolyn B. Bray, 85, of Nampa and formerly of Orofino, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at a local care facility. Cremation Society of Idaho is in charge of arrangements.
Geneva E. Towner
Geneva E. Towner, 75, of Lapwai, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, on U.S. Highway 95/12 east of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Elaine M. Hall
Elaine M. Hall, 90, of Lewiston, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Alice K. Marvel
Alice K. Marvel, 78, of Asotin, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Lewiston. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.