Viola I. Schmidt

Viola I. Schmidt, 99, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Living Springs Residential Care in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret Hall Heberly

PULLMAN — Margaret Hall Heberly, 98, of Pullman, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Robville Adult Family Home in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret Carroll Gauger

Margaret Carroll Gauger, 90, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Carolyn B. Bray

NAMPA — Carolyn B. Bray, 85, of Nampa and formerly of Orofino, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at a local care facility. Cremation Society of Idaho is in charge of arrangements.

Geneva E. Towner

Geneva E. Towner, 75, of Lapwai, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, on U.S. Highway 95/12 east of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Elaine M. Hall

Elaine M. Hall, 90, of Lewiston, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Alice K. Marvel

Alice K. Marvel, 78, of Asotin, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Lewiston. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.

