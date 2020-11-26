Shirley R. Long
Shirley R. Long, 87, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home in Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michael P. Cusick
Michael P. Cusick, 61, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home in Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Deborah A. Cameron
MOSCOW — Deborah A. Cameron, 66, of Genesee, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Anna Snyder-Bornstein
MOSCOW — Anna Snyder-Bornstein, 93, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Marva Joanne Gilbert
Marva Joanne Gilbert, 82, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her home. Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Max B. Stephens
GRANGEVILLE — Max B. Stephens, 92, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jeffrey S. Powell
Jeffrey Powell, 61, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewison is in charge of arrangements.