Monty Wayne Oliver

Monty Oliver, 76, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis R. Blasey

Dennis R. Blasey, 76, of Clarkston, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Bessie M. Kessler

PULLMAN — Bessie M. Kessler, 94, of Pullman, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Henry Allen McSweeney

COLFAX — Henry Allen McSweeney, 94, of Colfax, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home in Colfax. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is in charge of arrangements.

Elezabeth L. Hansen

COLFAX — Elezabeth L. Hansen, 34, of Colfax, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at DreamWorks Assisted Living in Colfax. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Jack L. Eisinger

Jack L. Eisinger, 65, of Clarkston, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel “Dan” Scharnhorst

Daniel “Dan” Scharnhorst, 60, of Clarkston, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Riverview Residential in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Donald N. McLeod

Donald N. McLeod, 81, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.