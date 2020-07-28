Monty Wayne Oliver
Monty Oliver, 76, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis R. Blasey
Dennis R. Blasey, 76, of Clarkston, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Bessie M. Kessler
PULLMAN — Bessie M. Kessler, 94, of Pullman, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Henry Allen McSweeney
COLFAX — Henry Allen McSweeney, 94, of Colfax, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home in Colfax. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is in charge of arrangements.
Elezabeth L. Hansen
COLFAX — Elezabeth L. Hansen, 34, of Colfax, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at DreamWorks Assisted Living in Colfax. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Jack L. Eisinger
Jack L. Eisinger, 65, of Clarkston, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Daniel “Dan” Scharnhorst
Daniel “Dan” Scharnhorst, 60, of Clarkston, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Riverview Residential in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald N. McLeod
Donald N. McLeod, 81, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.