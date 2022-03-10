Carl W. Swank
Carl W. Swank, 78, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Woods
Robert Woods, 61, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Dan Williams
POMEROY — Dan Williams, 96, of Pomeroy, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Pomeroy. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Carla R. Brown
LAPWAI — Carla R. Brown, 77, of Lapwai, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
DeWayne A. Ward
DeWayne A. Ward, 81, of Kendrick, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kathy V. McMillen
Kathy V. McMillen, 63, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Royal Plaza Care Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie F. Brainard
MOSCOW — Bonnie F. Brainard, 74, of Moscow, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Leonard R. Askham Jr.
MOSCOW — Leonard R. Askham Jr., 83, of Moscow, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Leslie Ann Brown
POTLATCH — Leslie Ann Brown, 58, of Potlatch, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Patrick W. Bradley
Patrick W. Bradley, 84, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.