Michael L. Cline
PULLMAN — Michael L. Cline, 62, of Pullman, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his rural Pullman home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Gordon L. Albert
CALDWELL — Gordon L. Albert, 82, of Caldwell and formerly of Moscow, died at his home in Caldwell. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Matilda “Tilly” Llewellyn
Matilda “Tilly” Llewellyn, 100, of Lewiston, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bruce H. Blazzard
MOSCOW — Bruce H. Blazzard, 78, of Potlatch, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Maxine Shriner
MOSCOW — Margaret Maxine Shriner, 92, of Moscow and formerly of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Edward Whittington
Charles Edward Whittington, 77, of Clarkston, died at his home Monday, June 8, 2020. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.